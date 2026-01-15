Neil Nitin Mukesh Makes Malayalam Debut With Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Khalifa’

Chennai: The makers of director Vysakh's eagerly awaited revenge thriller 'Khalifa' on Thursday welcomed Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh to the Malayalam film industry.



Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays the lead in the gripping thriller based on gold smuggling, welcomed the Bollywood actor to the Malayalam film industry on the latter's birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page, he wrote, "Happy birthday Neil Nitin Mukesh! Welcome to the Malayalam film industry! #KHALIFA"

For the unaware, Prithviraj plays a character called Aamir Ali in the film. It may be recalled that the actor, during his last birthday, had shared a glimpse video of Khalifa.

He had said, "A revenge forged by a lineage that spans generations! Next onam.. Aamir Ali will write his vengeance in gold! #KHALIFA - The Ruler."

The Khalifa Glimpse that he shared begins with a voice on a news bulletin announcing that police and customs officials had unearthed a multi million dollar gold smuggling racket operating out of the middle east. The racket, we are told, is being carried out through networks in London, Nepal and Kerala.

We then see an old man being interrogated by a customs official called Panicker, who tells the person being questioned that his colleague Aamir is finished and that he can be hauled to jail wherever he sets foot in India. Panicker tries to intimidate the person being questioned, by citing the COFEPOSA act.

The glimpse video then shows the interrogated person replying, "Do you know how the COFEPOSA came into being?" We are then treated to some scintillating action scenes of which Prithviraj is a part.The interrogated person then goes onto explain how the COFEPOSA act came into being. "Up north, there was Sukur Naren Bakhia and Haji Mastan.Down south, it was Mudaliar and Mambaraykkal Ahmed Ali. The four of them were a nightmare for Mrs Gandhi.That is what led her to pass the COFEPOSA Act in Parliament in 1974. And even then, using the COFEPOSA, she couldn't keep Ahmed Ali behind bars for even half an hour. Aamir is the grandson of that very same Ahmed Ali." He then, in a challenging tone, asks the official to nab Aamir, saying that it is then that he'll witness the real fireworks like the one in the Uroos festival at the Mambaram mosque.

The video discloses that Prithviraj Sukumaran plays a character called Aamir Ali and the film will be a gripping thriller with some edge-of-seat chase and stunt seqeunces in it.

It may be recalled that actor Prithviraj Sukumaran had completed shooting for his portions in the UK-schedule of the film and had returned to India in August last year.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since it was first announced. At the time of commencing the project, Vysakh, in a post on his Instagram timeline, had said, "The journey of #Khalifa officially begins! Our pooja ceremony for this ambitious film, starring the incredible @therealprithvi, happened today. I’m beyond thrilled to be collaborating with Prithviraj after 15 long years!"

He then went on to add,"Gearing up for an exhilarating journey, with our first schedule rolling out from London on August 6th. This project brings together a powerhouse team - Penned by Jinu Abraham, Jomon T John’s visual magic, Music by the current music sensation Jakes Bejoy, Cuts by Chaman Chacko, Styled by Mashar Hamza and Action to be directed by Yannick Ben. Seeking all your blessings and good wishes for this venture."

It may be recalled that the film was first announced in the year 2022. However, it went on floors only in 2025. The film, when initially announced, was expected to be shot in Dubai, Nepal and Kerala. Now, the film has been shot in the UK.

This is Prithviraj's second film in over 15 years with Vysakh after their superhit collaboration 'Pokkiri Raja' and will be his next with writer Jinu V Abraham, who had scripted 'Kaduva'.