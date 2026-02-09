Nikhil Siddhartha starrer Swayambhu's teaser to release on THIS date - details

New Delhi: The Karthikeya 2 starrer Swayambhu is set to kick off its campaign with a grand teaser launch in Mumbai and Hyderabad on February 11, marking the beginning of what promises to be an ambitious pan-India rollout.

Highly Anticipated Historical Epic

Since its announcement, Swayambhu has emerged as one of the most anticipated films of 2026. Positioned as a grand historical epic, the film stars Nikhil Siddhartha in the lead, giving audiences a chance to see him in an all-new and striking avatar. Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh play pivotal roles, adding to the buzz and anticipation surrounding the project.

Unique Two-City Teaser Launch

According to sources, “The team behind Swayambhu is set to unveil the teaser in two major cities, one in the North and the other in the South, marking the beginning of the film’s pan-India promotional campaign. The teaser is scheduled to release on 11th February.” Fans across the country are eagerly waiting to catch the first glimpse of the epic.

Powerhouse Technical Team

The film brings together some of the finest talent in the industry. Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, the project features music by Ravi Basrur (known for KGF and Salaar) and cinematography by KK Senthil Kumar (Baahubali, RRR). Editing is handled by Tammiraju, famed for his work in Baahubali, along with several other acclaimed creative minds. Shot over approximately 170 days, Swayambhu is touted as one of the most ambitious large-scale productions in recent years.

Worldwide Release on Maha Shivaratri

Presented as an epic tribute to India’s rich history and timeless glory, Swayambhu is slated for a worldwide release on February 13, 2026, coinciding with Maha Shivaratri, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year.