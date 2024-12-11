NTR Jr’s Devara Part 1 Becomes 2024’s Second Most Watched South Indian Film On Netflix!

New Delhi: NTR Jr.'s Devara Part 1 has Continuing its record-breaking journey, the magnum opus has ascended to become the second most-watched South Indian film of the year on Netflix.

Adding to its monumental success at the cinema halls, the film has maintained its position in the platform’s trending list for an impressive five consecutive weeks, a testament to its enduring appeal and universal acclaim.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara Part 1 has been praised for its storytelling, stellar performances, and cinematic grandeur. The film’s riveting narrative and NTR Jr.'s power-packed performance supported by Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have struck a chord with audiences and critics worldwide.

The makers took to their official X handle and shared this news, The post reads, ''LORD OF FEAR - Justifying his mark by becoming the 2nd Most Watched South Indian Film on

@Netflix

In 2024 and Continues to trend for 5 consecutive weeks!''

LORD OF FEAR - Justifying his mark by becoming the 2nd Most Watched South Indian Film on @Netflix in 2024 and Continues to trend for 5 consecutive weeks! __#Devara #DevaraOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/BhCFseAJqM December 11, 2024

NTR Jr starrer has also sparked widespread conversations on social media, with fans and critics alike lauding its impactful narrative and breathtaking visuals. As the film trends for the fifth consecutive week, it sets the stage for heightened anticipation for Devara Part 2, promising to take the cinematic legacy even further.

Produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, the film starred Man of Masses NTR Jr., Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan in key roles.

Devara: Part 1, which released on September 27, 2024, is now streaming on Netflix.