NTRNeel first glimpse to be out on THIS date: Filmmaker Prashanth Neel's collaboration builds massive hype

The excitement surrounding NTRNeel continues to reach new heights as the makers gear up for the release of the film’s much-awaited first glimpse. Bringing together two major forces of Indian cinema, actor N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and director Prashanth Neel, the project has already emerged as one of the most anticipated films currently in production.

Makers Share New Editing Room Update

Ahead of the grand reveal, the production team shared a fresh update from the editing room, further fueling fan excitement. Taking to social media, the makers posted a behind-the-scenes image teasing the intense work underway for the teaser cut.

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Along with the image, the team wrote:

“UNDER CONSTRUCTION

Now don’t look for the hints in the image… wait for the adrenaline being built behind it…”

Take a look:

The cryptic post instantly caught fans’ attention, adding to the growing anticipation around the first glimpse.

First Glimpse to Release soon

The makers have officially confirmed that the first glimpse of NTRNeel will release on May 19 at 11:52 PM, just minutes before NTR’s birthday celebrations begin on May 20.

Announcing the release timing on social media, the team shared:

“20.5937° N, 78.9629° E

A nationwide destruction protocol begins

T-MINUS 08

May 19 • 23:52 IST

#NTRNeel First Glimpse strikes in selected theatres & digitally”

20.5937° N, 78.9629° E



A nationwide destruction protocol begins



T-MINUS 08

May 19 • 23:52 IST#NTRNeel First Glimpse strikes in selected theatres & digitally — #NTRNeel (@NTRNeelFilm) May 18, 2026

The unique countdown strategy and intense promotional language have only amplified the hype among fans across the country.

Fans Eager for the Mega Collaboration

Since its announcement, NTRNeel has generated tremendous buzz due to the collaboration between NTR and Prashanth Neel, both known for delivering large-scale cinematic experiences. With Neel’s reputation for crafting high-octane action dramas and NTR’s commanding screen presence, expectations for the film are already sky-high.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to see what the first glimpse will unveil when it finally drops at midnight on May 19.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, NTRNeel stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. in the lead role. The film is being produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.