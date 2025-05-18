NTRNeel Holds Back Big Reveal As ‘War 2’ Takes Center Stage On NTR’s Birthday

New Delhi: Pan-Indian superstar NTR Jr and acclaimed director Prashanth Neel, best known for KGF, are collaborating on the much-awaited action spectacle titled NTRNeel. As the film’s production moves forward at a brisk pace, fans were eagerly anticipating a major update on May 20, NTR’s birthday.

However, the makers have now officially confirmed that there will be no new reveal from Team NTRNeel on the day, as the spotlight will be on ‘War 2’, another high-profile project featuring NTR.

In a statement, the team shared: “We know how eager you are to celebrate the man who’s given us countless reasons to cheer… With the release of the #WAR2 content, we felt it’s best to let it have its moment — and save the #NTRNeel MASS MISSILE glimpse for a little later. This year, we’re fully dedicating the birthday celebrations of the Man of Masses, NTR, to #WAR2.”

The team also hinted that a special update from NTRNeel will arrive at an auspicious time in the near future, keeping fan excitement alive.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the pan-Indian film is slated for release on June 25, 2026, in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie is expected to showcase NTR in a power-packed role, crafted with Neel’s signature style of high-voltage action and gripping storytelling.

NTRNeel is being produced by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. The project is presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, and T-Series Films.

Cinematography will be helmed by Bhuvan Gowda, music by Ravi Basrur, and production design by Chalapathi — all known for their contribution to big-screen spectacles.