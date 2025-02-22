New Delhi: Tamannaah Bhatia is all set for the release of her upcoming film Odela 2. Fans have eagerly awaited the project since its announcement. She recently unveiled the film’s poster, featuring her intense Naga Sadhu avatar, and revealed that the teaser would be launched at the Maha Kumbh on February 22.

Today, she finally arrived at the Maha Kumbh Mela for the grand teaser launch of this supernatural thriller.

The makers took to Instagram to unveil the much-awaited teaser, captioning it powerfully as, 'When the devil returns, the divine surges forth to protect its land and legacy.'

Take A Look At The Teaser!

The teaser is truly mesmerizing, with Tamannaah exuding confidence in her fierce and intriguing avatar. This supernatural thriller promises a gripping cinematic experience, delving into the timeless battle between good and evil.

Watching her in this powerful role will be a treat for fans. Odela 2 is directed by Ashok Teja and produced by Sampath Nandi Teamworks.

Earlier, Tamannaah dominated the music charts in 2024 with her special appearance in Stree 2’s chart-topping song 'Aaj Ki Raat' , which became the year's biggest hit.