New Delhi: The trailer of the much-anticipated pan-India supernatural thriller 'Odela 2', starring Tamannaah Bhatia in a power-packed role, has been released finally. The spectacular trailer was unveiled at a grand event happened at Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety Galaxy Cinema, one of the most celebrated venues for mass entertainers.

Odela 2 Trailer

It has been known that following the roaring success of 'Odela - Railway Station', the makers brought 'Odela 2', a sequel that promises action, drama, emotions and an unforgettable cinematic experience and the trailer stayed true to all elements. With Tamannaah Bhatia leading the charge, the makers and team are expected to deliver an electrifying cinematic experience as it arrives in cinemas on April 17, 2025.

Odela 2 Cast

Produced on a massive scale, Odela 2 features a stellar cast including Vasishta N. Simha, Hebah Patel, Murali Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa, Srikanth Iyengar, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal and Pooja Reddy. The film is set for a grand theatrical release across India on April 17, 2025. It is produced by D.Madhu under Madhu Creations. The Hindi version of Odela 2 will be presented by Aditya Bhatia under their banner 'Adwise Movies', while Jai Viratra Entertainment Ltd (JVEL) will handle its distribution across the Hindi-speaking regions. The film is poised to give a visual spectacle with gripping storytelling, larger-than-life action sequences, and a heart-thumping background score.

'Odela 2' is directed by Ashok Teja while the story, screenplay, dialogues, and direction supervision are given by Sampath Nandi, and the music is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.