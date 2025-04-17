New Delhi: Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Odela 2 hit the big screens on April 17, 2025. This crime thriller, directed by Ashok Teja, has captivated audiences ever since its intense trailer dropped—and it continues to impress on the big screen. Tamannaah plays the powerful role of Shiva Shakthi, and fans can’t stop raving about her performance. She appears in a never-seen-before avatar, leaving a lasting impact.

Taking to X, fans have flooded social media with reviews of the supernatural horror thriller Odela 2. Take a look:

Talking about Tamannaah’s performance ib the film a user wrote, ''#Odela2 First half A commercial horror ride VERY Good 1st half #TamannaahBhatia ENTRY Will be a BANGER #SampathNandi Direction - #Ajaneesh MUSIC is Major Asset With LORD SHIVA Story ELECTRIFYING Background Scores !!''

Tamannaah has delivered a performance of a lifetime, with the film’s plot perfectly complementing her acting. Her entry scene, in particular, is receiving widespread praise. Celebrating the moment, another user wrote, ''Show time #Odela2 First half finished it is excellent Trust me one of the biggest and best introduction forever @tamannaahspeaks Never this like this for any le actor best entry ever #TamannaahBhatia #Tamannaah.''

Amplifying the hype for Tamannaah’s entry another user said, ''Show time #Odela2 First half finished it is excellent Trust me one of the biggest and best introduction forever @tamannaahspeaks More than expected #TamannaahBhatia #Tamannaah.''

Tamannaah Bhatia has been winning hearts all over with her magical presence. Tamannaah is currently garnering all the attention for her special song Nasha from Raid 2 starring Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

Directed by Ashok Teja and produced by Sampath Nandi Teamworks, Odela 2 also stars Hebah Patel, Murali Sharma and Vashishta Simha in crucial roles. The film’s music is composed by Kantara fame Ajaneesh Loknath.

Odela 2 is a pan-India supernatural thriller now running in theatres.