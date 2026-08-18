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Odisha’s first animated feature, Mahaprabhu Jagannath, release date unveiled after SC clearance - details

Following the Supreme Court's decision to lift an interim stay, Cinepolis will release Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Odisha’s first animated feature film, nationwide on August 28.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 01:19 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 01:19 PM IST
Odisha’s first animated feature, Mahaprabhu Jagannath, release date unveiled after SC clearance - details
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Odisha’s first animated feature, Mahaprabhu Jagannath, release date unveiled after SC clearance - details
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