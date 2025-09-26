Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2964724https://zeenews.india.com/regional/og-box-office-collection-day-1-pawan-kalyans-gangster-thriller-gets-bumper-rs-90-cr-opening-in-india-2964724.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
OG BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

OG Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan's Gangster Thriller Gets Bumper Rs 90 Cr Opening In India

OG Box Office Collection Day 1: With a massive Rs 90 crore opening, the Pawan Kalyan film has beaten other hit movie of 2025 including Coolie which got Rs 65 crore.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2025, 09:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

OG Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan's Gangster Thriller Gets Bumper Rs 90 Cr Opening In IndiaPic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's gangster thriller 'They Call Him OG' has hit the jackpot beating Rajinikanth's massive Pan-India release 'Coolie' with a huge margin. Director Sujeeth's 'OG' got a warm reception from fans on social media who thronged cinemas on First Day First Show.

OG Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Box Office trade tracking site Sacnilk, OG made Rs 90.25 crore net in India. The film earned Rs 20 crore (Telugu) on Wednesday and Rs 70 crore (Thursday) release (early estimates). OG Day 1 collection crossed the day 1 collections of Pawan Kalyan's previous film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu which opened at Rs 67 crore worldwide earlier this year.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: OG Movie X Review, Box Office Prediction: Audience Reactions, Expectations From Pawan Kalyan Film

With a massive Rs 90 crore opening, the Pawan Kalyan film has beaten other hit movie of 2025 including Coolie which got Rs 65 crore, Chhaava's Rs 31 crore and Saiyaara which earned Rs 21.5 crore.

OG Release, Cast

They Call Him OG is a Telugu-language action crime film written and directed by Sujeeth. The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Emraan Hashmi (in his Telugu film debut), Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy and Prakash Raj.

Pawan Kalyan was elected to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. He is currently serving as the 11th Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh since June 2024.   

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh