New Delhi: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's gangster thriller 'They Call Him OG' has hit the jackpot beating Rajinikanth's massive Pan-India release 'Coolie' with a huge margin. Director Sujeeth's 'OG' got a warm reception from fans on social media who thronged cinemas on First Day First Show.

OG Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Box Office trade tracking site Sacnilk, OG made Rs 90.25 crore net in India. The film earned Rs 20 crore (Telugu) on Wednesday and Rs 70 crore (Thursday) release (early estimates). OG Day 1 collection crossed the day 1 collections of Pawan Kalyan's previous film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu which opened at Rs 67 crore worldwide earlier this year.

With a massive Rs 90 crore opening, the Pawan Kalyan film has beaten other hit movie of 2025 including Coolie which got Rs 65 crore, Chhaava's Rs 31 crore and Saiyaara which earned Rs 21.5 crore.

OG Release, Cast

They Call Him OG is a Telugu-language action crime film written and directed by Sujeeth. The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Emraan Hashmi (in his Telugu film debut), Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy and Prakash Raj.

Pawan Kalyan was elected to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. He is currently serving as the 11th Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh since June 2024.