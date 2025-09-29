New Delhi: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's latest release 'They Call Him OG' aka OG is unstoppable at the ticket counters. It has not only earned over Rs 200 crore worldwide but has also beaten Rajinikanth's massive outing Coolie opening by a huge margin. Directed by Sujeeth, this gangster thriller starring 'OG' Pawan Kalyan is on the path to make new records.

OG Box Office Collection Worldwide

According to Box Office trade tracking site Sacnilk, OG made Rs 145.85 crore net in India and over Rs 200. 85 crore worldwide. On Friday and Saturday, the film earned Rs 18.45 crore and Rs 18.5 crore respectively. Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan's previous film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu opened at Rs 67 crore worldwide earlier this year which has been surpassed by OG opening of Rs 90 crore India net.

OG Release, Cast

They Call Him OG is a Telugu-language action crime film written and directed by Sujeeth. The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Emraan Hashmi (in his Telugu film debut), Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy and Prakash Raj.

Pawan Kalyan was elected to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. He is currently serving as the 11th Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh since June 2024.