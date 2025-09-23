Advertisement
OG TRAILER

'OG' Trailer Out: Pawan Kalyan Clashes With Emraan Hashmi In High-Octane Action Drama - WATCH

OG Trailer Out: Written and directed by Sujeeth, the film also stars Arjun Das, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sriya Reddy and Prakash Raj in prominent roles.

|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2025, 03:50 PM IST|Source: ANI
'OG' Trailer Out: Pawan Kalyan Clashes With Emraan Hashmi In High-Octane Action Drama - WATCH(Image: @pawankalyan/ Instagram)

Hyderabad: The makers of Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi starrer 'OG' have finally released the trailer of the film, offering a glimpse into high-octane action drama revolving around the fictional gangster Ojas Gambheera.

Written and directed by Sujeeth, the film also stars Arjun Das, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sriya Reddy and Prakash Raj in prominent roles.

The Telugu language trailer introduces the volatile Mumbai, which is engulfed in gang wars, leading to violence and chaos in the city. At the centre lies Emraan Hashmi's character, who is on the wanted list of the police and appears to be the main culprit for the rising violence in the city.

As the trailer progresses, Pawan's character is introduced as the one who holds the power to curb the unhinged violence in the state. In the video, the actor was seen swinging a samurai sword, his ultimate weapon, to slit throats and limbs of the goons. He was also seen firing an automatic gun in a hotel, signifying his power in the film.

The movie is jointly produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the banner of DVV Entertainments. The production banner shared a trailer of the film on their Instagram handle on Monday.

Earlier, a special teaser of 'They Call Him OG' was dropped, coinciding with Pawan Kalyan's birthday. The trailer also featured Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi as the menacing Omi in the film.

Also Read| Emraan Hashmi On His Telugu Debut With Pawan Kalyan's 'OG'

In the clip, Emraan Hashmi could be seen stepping into a rugged look, set on a killing spree. In one of the most creative moves, his character extended an ominous birthday wish for 'OG' before revealing Pawan Kalyan's fierce look, holding a samurai sword.

The film marks Emraan Hashmi's debut in Telugu cinema, where he plays the lead antagonist. The epic music by Thaman S takes the glimpse to the next level. The movie is slated to hit theatres on September 25.

