/‘Oh Sukumari’ OTT release: When and where to watch Thiruveer & Aishwarya Rajesh’s romantic comedy

Oh Sukumari, a Telugu romantic comedy movie, is all set to release on the digital platform. They give the audience another chance to enjoy its unique storylines from the comfort of their homes. While the film created buzz for its fresh concept and lead performances, it did not perform strongly at the box office after its theatrical release.
The film, starring Thiruveer and Aishwarya Rajesh, was released in cinemas on July 17, 2026. Now, viewers who missed it in theatres or want to watch it again can stream it online soon.
Oh Sukumari starts streaming on Prime Video from August 7, 2026. The film is also expected to be available in multiple languages, making it accessible to a wider audience.
This one’s going to be a shocker #OhSukumariOnPrime, August 7@iamThiruveeR @aishu_dil @SS_bharath @MaheswaraMooli @bharathmusic8 @Actor_Gavireddy @GangaEnts @MangoMassMedia pic.twitter.com/JqEXXLYdkJ— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 4, 2026
Written and directed by Bharat Dharshan, the film combines romance, comedy, and family drama with a unique storyline. It follows the life of Yadagiri, played by Thiruveer, a young man who dreams of building a career in politics.
Then his life takes an unexpected turn when he falls in love with Damini, also known as Sukumari, played by Aishwarya Rajesh. Damini lives with a strange condition: anyone who touches her gets an electric shock. Because of this unusual problem, her family struggles to find a suitable match for her.
Despite these challenges, Yadagiri decides to marry her. Set in rural Telangana, the film leans into love, relationships, family all handled with a light touch, and a dash of fantasy thrown in for good measure.
With its quirky plot and emotional moments, Oh Sukumari offers a different take on romantic storytelling. Its OTT release gives the film a fresh opportunity to connect with audiences who enjoy light-hearted dramas with a unique twist. If you are looking for something fun and unusual, this romantic comedy might be worth adding to your watchlist.
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