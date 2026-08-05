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‘Oh Sukumari’ OTT release: When and where to watch Thiruveer & Aishwarya Rajesh’s romantic comedy

Oh Sukumari is set to premiere on OTT after its theatrical release, offering audiences a chance to enjoy its unique romantic storyline. The film follows a love story with a quirky twist, blending romance, comedy, and family drama.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 10:49 AM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 11:13 AM IST
‘Oh Sukumari’ OTT release: When and where to watch Thiruveer & Aishwarya Rajesh’s romantic comedy
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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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