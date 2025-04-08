New Delhi: In a big development, director Atlee, Icon star Allu Arjun, and entertainment powerhouse Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures have officially announced their collaboration on a high-octane pan-India feature film.

This yet-to-be-titled film marks the convergence of three formidable creative forces: Atlee, known for delivering massive blockbusters like Jawan Theri, Bigil, Mersal & more; Allu Arjun, the nationwide phenomenon and National Award-winning star of Pushpa; and Sun TV Network, one of India’s most influential media giants.

Currently referred to as Project AA22 x A6, the film promises to be a landmark cinematic event—packed with scale, emotion, action, and storytelling rooted in Indian ethos with global appeal.

The project is set to go on floors later this year, with further details on the cast, crew, and release schedule to be announced soon.

Expressing his excitement on collaborating with Allu Arjun and Sun Pictures, Atlee said, This is the film I’ve always dreamed of making. It’s taken years of quiet work to shape the screenplay into something I truly believe in. To now bring it to life with the Icon Star Allu Arjun Sir, under the visionary leadership of Kalanithi Maran Sir at Sun Pictures, is nothing short of a dream come true. The film is mass at its core and magical in its storytelling, crafted to move and entertain audiences everywhere.

Sun Pictures on this Big collaboration, “With a grand vision from the mass storyteller Atlee and iconic Allu Arjun, whose box-office dominance is breaking all barriers, this collaboration with Sun Pictures, promises to be nothing short of pure magic. This is a project where the best in the industry have come together and we are confident it will set new standards, both in Indian cinema and beyond.”

