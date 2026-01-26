Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3010650https://zeenews.india.com/regional/on-republic-day-mohanlal-announces-film-l367-with-director-vishnu-mohan-3010650.html
NewsEntertainmentRegionalOn Republic Day, Mohanlal announces film ‘L367’ with director Vishnu Mohan
REPUBLIC DAY 2026

On Republic Day, Mohanlal announces film ‘L367’ with director Vishnu Mohan

On Republic Day, superstar Mohanlal officially announced his next project, tentatively titled L367, to be written and directed by National Award winner Vishnu Mohan.

|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2026, 07:20 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

On Republic Day, Mohanlal announces film ‘L367’ with director Vishnu Mohan(Source: IANS)

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran actor Mohanlal made Republic Day extra special for his fans as he announced his new film 'L367' with Vishnu Mohan.

Taking to X, Mohanlal wrote, "With immense joy, I announce my next project, #L367. I am truly delighted to collaborate with director Vishnu Mohan on this exciting venture, produced by Shri Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. Looking forward to this new chapter and seeking all your love, blessings, and good wishes as we begin this beautiful journey together.
 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Gokulam Gopalan is producing the film under his Sree Gokulam Movies. Baiju Gopalan and VC Praveen are serving as co-producers, with Krishnamoorthy serving as an executive producer.
 
More details regarding the film are yet to be revealed.
 
In the coming months, Mohanlal will also be seen in 'Drishyam 3'. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winning actor plays the character of Georgekutty in the 'Drishyam' franchise. The first instalment of the franchise was released in 2013.The 'Drishyam' franchise follows the struggle of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General (IG) of Police goes missing.
 
'Drishyam 3' is the much-awaited sequel in the franchise, which has experienced immense success in the cinema industry, leading to several remakes in the Bollywood and South film industries.
 
He also has 'Patriot' with Mammootty in his kitty. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Republic Day 2026
J-K: Terrorist's father hoists tricolor on Republic Day amid calls for peace
India-EU Summit news
What is CBAM and why it may dominate India-EU FTA agenda?
sudden hunger
Most-Ordered Foods When Hunger Strikes Suddenly
Technology
Motorola Signature Vs Samsung S25 Ultra: Which phone worth buying in 2026?
agniveervayu intake 01 2027
IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2027: Registration at iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in
Patna road accident
Speeding SUV kills one in Patna, leaves two injured
India EU Free Trade Agreement
'Very close': EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic on signing of India-EU FTA
evening momos
Evening Cravings That Always End With Momos
China Xi Jinping
'Dragon and elephant dance together': Xi Jinping greets India on Republic Day
late-night noodles
Noodles at Night Just Hit Different