New Delhi: Kantara smashed the Box Office in 2022 upon its release. Emerging as the biggest sleeper hit of the year, becoming one of the biggest Pan-India films. Produced by Hombale Films—the film laid a strong foundation for its upcoming, Kantara: Chapter 1, the much-awaited prequel to the global blockbuster, is now one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Kantara: Chapter 1 New Poster

The poster featuring Rishab Shetty in a never-seen-before thrilling avatar had already created a stir among audiences. Now, the makers have released a new poster and announced the completion of the shoot, marking the occasion of Rishab’s birthday.

Kantara: Chapter 1, has officially wrapped up its shoot. The newly released poster has only intensified the excitement, making it the perfect birthday gift for Rishab Shetty and his fans. Kantara: Chapter 1 takes us to the origins of the legend that captivated millions. Now, Get ready to witness the rise before the roar.

The makers took to their social media while sharing the new sticking poster and jotted down the caption: Where legends are born and the roar of the wild echoes... #Kantara - A prequel to the masterpiece that moved millions. Wishing the trailblazing force behind the legend, arishabshettyofficial a divine and glorious birthday. The much-awaited prequel to the divine cinematic phenomenon...#KantaraChapter1 roars into cinemas worldwide on October 2nd, 2025. @vkiragandur @hombalefilms @hombalegroup @chaluvegowda @b_ajaneesh @arvindskash @pragathirishabshetty @benglann @rajakrishnan_mr @kantarafilm #KantaraChapter1onOct2

About Kantara: Chapter 1

As the makers have announced the release the new poster of film the excitement surrounding Kantara: Chapter-1 has multiplied. With Hombale Films' vision, Rishab Shetty’s dedication, and the legacy of the first chapter, this film is on its way to become yet another cinematic milestone.

Hombale Films are leaving no stone unturned in taking the legacy of this 2022 masterpiece forward. The makers have curated an extensive war sequence for Kantara Chapter-1 with national and international specialists, hiring over 500 skilled fighters and featuring 3000 people, shooting this sequence in an entire town spanning 25 acres situated on the terrains of the state for around 45 - 50 days, making it one of the biggest sequences in the history of Indian Cinema.

While Hombale Films continues to rule the hearts of audiences, they have an exciting lineup of films like Kantara: Chapter-1 releasing on 2nd October 2025, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, and many more.