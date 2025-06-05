On World Environment Day, Kantara Makers Drop New Poster With Powerful Message On Forest Conservation

New Delhi: Hombale Films' Kantara emerged as as one of the most successful sleeper hits 2022. While the audience showered immense love on the film, its prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1, is emerging as one of the most eagerly awaited films, with excitement evident as it trends at the No. 1 spot on IMDb’s list of Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2025.

World Environment Day 2025

Amidst this buzz, the makers marked World Environment Day with a special poster featuring Kantara: Chapter 1. They accompanied it with the caption –

"Let's protect the forests that protect us. They are our spirit, our strength, our story.

Let's vow to preserve them, for us and for generations to come.

#WorldEnvironmentDay

#KantaraChapter1"

Kantara Chapter 1

Moreover, Kantara also delves into the theme of forest conservation. It showcases how the forest serves as a habitat for many people and is protected by Panjurli, a demigod.

With its gripping narrative, breathtaking visuals, and heartfelt performances, Kantara connected with audiences far beyond Indian borders. Its authentic portrayal of local traditions and storytelling brilliance made it a sleeper hit, establishing a global fanbase for the franchise. As a matter of fact, with Kantara: Chapter 1 the scale is going to be on the next level, promising the audience even more gripping cinematic experience.

Hombale Films Line-Up Of Movies

While Hombale Films continues to rule the hearts of audiences, they have an exciting lineup of films like Kantara : Chapter 1 releasing on 2nd October 2025, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam. Hombale Films also recently announced their collaboration with Hrithik Roshan for an upcoming film.