‘Pallo Latke’ Song From Jatadhara Out Now: Sudheer Babu And Shreya Dharma Bring Modern Twist To Folk Classic

New Delhi: Jatadhara, starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, has already built anticipation ahead of its release. After the visually stunning teaser and the Dhana Pisaachi song, the makers have now unveiled another peppy dance number, Pallo Latke.

The song features Sudheer Babu in a stylish avatar, along with Shreya Sharma.

A refreshing take on the beloved folk tune, Pallo Latke attempts to reinvent a cultural classic with a bold, contemporary twist.

'Dhana Pisaachi’ Out

Earlier, Durga Puja reached new heights with the release of Dhana Pisaachi, the first song from the highly anticipated film Jatadhara. Produced by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, the track marks a thunderous entry into the film’s musical universe and features Sonakshi Sinha in a strikingly fierce and powerful avatar.

Jatadhara Teaser and Characters

The teaser, unveiled a while ago, is packed with a heavy background score and a roaring visual spectacle — all set against a mythological backdrop. Sudheer Babu flaunts his sleek and chiselled six-pack abs, while Sonakshi Sinha transforms into the demonic goddess Dhanapisachini , a role unlike anything she has portrayed before. Her fierce, menacing look has already drawn attention from fans.

Jatadhara is a mytho-action thriller that explores the eternal battle between light and darkness. T

Jatadhara, the supernatural fantasy thriller that also marks Sonakshi Sinha’s much-anticipated debut in the Telugu film industry. The film is slated to hit theatres on November 7, 2025.