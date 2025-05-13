Pan-India Mythological Spectacle ‘Jai Hanuman’ Starring Rishab Shetty Makers Collab With Bhushan Kumar

New Delhi: T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar will be presenting the upcoming mythological epic ‘Jai Hanuman’ produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Rooted deeply in Indian heritage and spiritual tradition, the film is helmed by Prasanth Varma and features National Award winning Actor Rishab Shetty as Lord Hanuman, marking his first appearance in such a pivotal role.

Jai Hanuman Release

Talking about the collaboration and the new film, Mr. Bhushan Kumar, said, “With Jai Hanuman, we are stepping further into large-scale, culturally rooted storytelling. Collaborating with Mythri Movie Makers, we are thrilled to introduce a film that is a celebration of Indian cinema and timeless devotion – our long-standing partnership with them and Rishab Shetty’s performance makes the journey even more special.”



Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar (Mythri Movie Makers), Jai Hanuman will be a celebration of faith and storytelling, supported by high production values and cutting-edge cinematic technology.



Talking about the same, Producers of the film, Mythri Movie Makers said, “We are incredibly proud to bring Jai Hanuman to audiences everywhere – a film that's close to our hearts. We are happy to have Rishab Shetty onboard for the film and are grateful to Mr. Bhushan Kumar for standing by this vision with such dedication and presenting the film. His support, creativity, and belief in the story helped us shape this film into something truly special for all devotees and fans."



Commenting on the film, Director Prasanth Varma said, “Jai Hanuman is a dream project that combines mythology with modern filmmaking techniques. The film is not just about the undying spirit of devotion and courage that Lord Hanuman embodies but also a reminder that strength guided by faith can move mountains. I am excited to bring this grand vision to life with Rishab Shetty alongside the Producers Mythri Movie Makers and the presenting partner Mr. Bhushan Kumar (T-Series).”



All set to go on floors soon, Jai Hanuman, a magnum opus led by Prasanth Varma will pay tribute to one of the most revered icons in Indian culture.