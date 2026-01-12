Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 2: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Earns Rs 22.6 Crore In Two Days

Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 2: Parasakthi, the much-anticipated historical political drama starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Sudha Kongara, has registered a solid performance at the box office over its opening weekend. The film opened on a strong note, collecting Rs 12.50 crore on Day 1 (Saturday).

Box Office Collection

On its second day of release (Sunday), Parasakthi earned Rs 10.1 crore, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 22.6 crore, as per data reported by Sacnilk.com. While the film saw a marginal dip from its opening day, it maintained a healthy hold, indicating sustained audience interest.

Regional occupancy figures point to encouraging turnout across Tamil Nadu. Major centres such as Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai recorded strong attendance, with Chennai emerging as the top-performing city. The capital city reported an overall occupancy of 66.67 per cent, driven largely by robust afternoon and evening shows. Cities including Dindigul, Salem, and Trichy also witnessed notable footfalls during evening screenings. The lack of reported night shows across several regions suggests either a strategic focus on daytime slots or the unavailability of data.

About Parasakthi

Set against the backdrop of 1960s Madras, Parasakthi revolves around two brothers caught in the midst of the anti-Hindi imposition agitation in Tamil Nadu. The film delves into themes of political resistance, social change, and familial bonds. Despite receiving mixed critical reviews, the film’s historical setting and performances have struck a chord with audiences. The ensemble cast features Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, and Papri Ghosh in pivotal roles.

The film’s journey to release was not without hurdles. Parasakthi initially faced challenges with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which reportedly sought 25 cuts and modifications before granting certification. However, these issues appear to have had little impact on audience turnout.

The postponement of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan due to certification delays has further strengthened its prospects, effectively giving the film a clear run during the lucrative festive window.