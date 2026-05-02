Patriot box office collection day 1: Mohanlal–Mammootty film records second-highest opening for a Malayalam movie

One of the most anticipated Indian releases of 2026, Patriot, finally marked its debut on the big screens on May 1, 2026. The Malayalam espionage action thriller brings together legendary actors Mammootty and Mohanlal in pivotal roles.

The film hit theatres alongside other major releases, including Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji, Junaid Khan’s Ek Din, and Hollywood’s The Devil Wears Prada 2, making for a packed global box office weekend.

Patriot Storyline

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Patriot (2026) is a gripping Malayalam espionage thriller centred around Dr Daniel James (Mammootty), a former scientific advisor who uncovers a large-scale surveillance conspiracy called “Periscope,” allegedly controlled by a politician’s son.

Also Read | Ek Din box office collection day 1: Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi starrer romantic drama earns Rs 1.15 crore

After being falsely accused of treason, Daniel is forced into exile in London, where he becomes a whistleblower. His mission takes a new turn when he joins forces with Lt. Rahim Malik (Mohanlal), and together they attempt to expose the conspiracy threatening national security.

Patriot Box Office Collection Day 1 (India & Worldwide)

According to a Sacnilk report, Patriot opened to a strong response at the box office, particularly driven by its overseas performance.

On its opening day, the film collected a net Rs 9.80 crore in India. Across the country, it was screened in 2,636 shows, resulting in a gross domestic collection of Rs 11.37 crore.



Kerala led the performance with Rs 8.50 crore contribution, while other regions are as follows:

Karnataka: Rs 1.50 crore



Tamil Nadu: Rs 75 lakh

Rest of India + APTG: Rs 62 lakh combined

Strong Overseas Response Boosts Global Total

While domestic numbers were solid, Patriot saw exceptional numbers in international markets. The film earned an impressive Rs 18 crore overseas on day one.



In North America alone, the film grossed around $118,000 by Friday evening.

Also Read | Patriot movie X review: Mammootty and Mohanlal starrer 'a decent engaging thriller' with good character development

Worldwide Opening Collection

With strong domestic and overseas numbers combined, Patriot recorded an estimated Rs 29.37 crore worldwide gross on Day 1.

Box Office Milestone

With a Rs 9.80 crore net opening in India, Patriot has secured the second-highest opening day for a Malayalam film, according to the same report, surpassing several recent big releases. However, it still lies behind the industry record set by L2: Empuraan.

Cast and Release Details

Written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot released on May 1, 2026, alongside Mammootty and Mohanlal, the film features a strong cast including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathi.