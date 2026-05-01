Patriot movie X review: Mammootty and Mohanlal starrer 'a decent engaging thriller' with good character development

Patriot movie X review: One of the most highly anticipated spy action thrillers, Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal in pivotal roles, has finally hit the big screens. The Malayalam film was released alongside Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji, Junaid Khan’s Ek Din, and the Hollywood sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Patriot Storyline

Patriot (2026) is a Malayalam political espionage thriller directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The film follows Dr. Daniel James (Mammootty), a retired JAG officer who is falsely accused of treason. To prove his innocence, he teams up with a soldier friend, played by Mohanlal, to uncover a large-scale national surveillance conspiracy.

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Patriot Movie X Review

As the film was released in theatres, netizens took to social media to share their reactions, offering a mixed but largely engaged response to the first half.

One netizen wrote,

"#Patriot Review - A decent engaging thriller. First half takes time to settle with premise.. The Raciness starts by interval.

What's intriguing? Not the star cast, but the brilliancy of Director Mahesh Narayan in handling both Superstars #Mammootty and #Mohanlal efficiently - The Latter being a Cameo though.

#Nayanthara has just 3 scenes but good.

#FahadhFaasil as Baddie gets more scope only in last two scenes.

#KunchakoBoban is good .

Sushin Shyam BGM. Cinematography and editing are big plus.

Overall, a good stylish thriller. Worth a theatrical watch"

#Patriot Review - A decent engaging thriller. First half takes time to settle with premise.. The Raciness starts by interval.



What's intriguing? Not the star cast, but the brilliancy of Director Mahesh Narayan in handling both Superstars #Mammootty and #Mohanlal efficiently -… — Studio Flicks (@StudioFlicks) May 1, 2026

Another netizen shared their first-half response, writing, "#Patriot has an interesting first half so far. It’s more of a slow burn thriller without many mass or elevation moments, but the plot is engaging and the character development has been really good. The interval punch was really good too."

Adding that Mohanlal had not appeared yet, the user wrote, "Mohanlal doesn’t appear in the first half either. Hoping for a solid second half."

#Patriot has an interesting first half so far. It’s more of a slow burn thriller without many mass or elevation moments, but the plot is engaging and the character development has been really good. The interval punch was really good too.



Mohanlal doesn’t appear in the first half… https://t.co/SpJcjE0sAl pic.twitter.com/bU40tYutFN — Mohammed Ihsan (@ihsan21792) May 1, 2026

A third user commented,

"#patriot 1st half: a very slow start, initial portions could have been better! Staging and character development good, mamooka covers entire first half.. all about a secret program run by a corporate to spy on civilians for something big and mamooka to expose them…from pre interval, movie gets interesting and some happenings.. no mass moments or heroic elevation scenes! technically good so far! Fahadh, kunchako, dharshana all in except mohanlal!!! second half is key!"

#patriot 1st half: a very slow start, initial portions could have been better! Staging and character development good, mamooka covers entire first half.. all about a secret program run by a corporate to spy on civilians for something big and mamooka to expose them…from pre… — Asok Reviews (@itsmeasok) May 1, 2026

Another reaction read,

"#Patriot Good first half with an engaging story setup, steadily building momentum and peaking impressively towards the interval. Mahesh Narayanan handles the narrative with solid detailing, keeping the tension intact throughout. @mammukka & Sushin

A promising first half so far — now waiting to see how the second half unfolds"

#Patriot Good first half with an engaging story setup, steadily building momentum and peaking impressively towards the interval. Mahesh Narayanan handles the narrative with solid detailing, keeping the tension intact throughout. @mammukka & Sushin



A promising first half so… — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) May 1, 2026

One more user noted, "The screenplay takes it’s own time to build but it does engagingly

Duration could have been trimmed but doesn’t affect the quality of the film in a worst way

The cast & their performances stand out strong & steadily

Overall, a good watch

#Patriot #PatriotReview"

The screenplay takes it’s own time to build but it does engagingly



Duration could have been trimmed but doesn’t affect the quality of the film in a worst way



The cast & their performances stand out strong & steadily



Overall, a good watch#Patriot #PatriotReview https://t.co/aQS5OZnVEq — Swayam Kumar Das (@KumarSwayam3) May 1, 2026

However, some viewers expressed criticism. One netizen wrote,

"#Patriot | First Half - sleepy

The film kicked off with promising momentum, but as the story progressed, it began to test my patience.

Unfortunately, the narrative offers nothing fresh the storylines feel overly familiar, hitting tropes we’ve seen many times before.

A tighter, more inventive screenplay could have really elevated the experience.

Mammootty the undisputed savior of the first half. He is single-handedly carrying the film on his shoulders with a commanding presence.

Supporting Cast Mostly forgettable the other characters haven't made a strong impression yet.

I am still eagerly waiting for Mohanlal and Nayanthara to make their entries.

So far, there haven't been any standout mass moments. The movie simply flows along at a steady, somewhat flat pace without any major peaks in excitement.

The second half is crucial."

#Patriot | First Half - sleepy



The film kicked off with promising momentum, but as the story progressed, it began to test my patience.



Unfortunately, the narrative offers nothing fresh the storylines feel overly familiar, hitting tropes we’ve seen many times before.



A… https://t.co/AWroMBiGxR pic.twitter.com/1UI39QqBhb — KUDALINGAM MUTHU (@KUDALINGAM49671) May 1, 2026

Another viewer added,

"#Patriot is mostly a one-time watch. Neither great nor outright bad. It works more as an espionage thriller than a proper mass entertainer, but the film had the potential to be much better.

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One of the biggest drawbacks is the lack of strong elevation moments. Mohanlal’s character also felt underutilised and should have had a longer presence. That said, the fight sequence where he escapes an ambush at his house is easily one of the best parts of the film, smart and very cleverly executed.

Technically, the movie is solid for the most part, though many of the action scenes feel surprisingly flat. The villains also lose their intimidation factor after the first half, which makes the second half less engaging. Somewhere in the middle, the tension starts to fade away.

The interval punch involving Mammootty is the only proper mass moment in the film, and it worked really well. The movie definitely needed more moments like that."

#Patriot is mostly a one time watch. Neither great nor outright bad. It works more as an espionage thriller than a proper mass entertainer, but the film had the potential to be much better.



One of the biggest drawbacks is the lack of strong elevation moments. Mohanlal’s… https://t.co/DrtGYbNEjZ pic.twitter.com/N0klx42vCi — Mohammed Ihsan (@ihsan21792) May 1, 2026

Cast and Release

The film features a star-studded cast including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathi alongside the leads.

Written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot released on May 1, 2026, positioning itself as a high-profile Malayalam espionage action thriller with a strong ensemble cast.