Pawan Kalyan starrer ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ trailer out: Action-packed cop drama set to clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2

Mumbai: The makers of the upcoming Telugu film 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' have released the trailer of the film, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. The film is directed by Harish Shankar.

The trailer was unveiled on Saturday evening and quickly caught the attention of fans online. The two-minute-14-second trailer shows Pawan Kalyan playing the role of Bhagat Singh, a tough and honest police officer who stands up against crime.

Several scenes in the trailer show the actor taking on goons and protecting common people. The trailer is packed with action sequences and strong punch dialogues that are expected to appeal to fans.

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Apart from action, the trailer also hints at a romantic side of the story. Actors Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna appear as the female leads and share light, romantic moments with Pawan Kalyan in the film.

The movie also features actors Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, BS Avinash, R Parthiban, Gautami, and Chammak Chandra in key roles.

Music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while the background score is by Thaman S. Earlier this week, the makers also released the third single from the film's music album.

'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' is based on the 2016 Tamil film 'Theri', which starred Vijay and was directed by Atlee. Work on the Telugu filmbegan in 2023.

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The cinematography for the film is handled by Ayananka Bose, while editing is done by Ujjwal Kulkarni. The screenplay has been written by K. Dasharath, with additional writing by C. Chandra Mohan.

The film is set to face strong competition at the box office, as it will clash with Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.