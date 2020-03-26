Pawan Kalyan to donate Rs 2 crore to combat coronavirus pandemic, Ram Charan joins him too

New Delhi: South superstars Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan took to social media on Thursday to announce that they will donate Rs 1 crore and Rs 70 lakh, respectively, to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Pawan Kalyan, who is also a politician, would donate Rs 50 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments while he would give contribute Rs 1 crore towards the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

In a series of tweets, he wrote, “I will be donating Rs 50 lakh each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against coronavirus pandemic.”

I will be donating Rs.50 Lakhs each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against Corona pandemic. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020

I will be donating Rs.1 crore to PM relief fund to support our https://t.co/83OmZ9biYX Sri @narendramodi ji,in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020

“I will be donating Rs 1 crore to PM relief fund to support our Hon PM Sri Narendra Modi, in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic,” he added.

Hours later, Ram Charan also announced that “inspired by Pawan Kalyan”, he would donate Rs 70 lakh to the Centre and states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in this crisis situation.

He wrote, “At this hour of crisis, inspired by Pawan Kalyan, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments... Hope you all are staying safe at home!”

Read his post here:

Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments...

Hope you all are staying safe at home! @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM @PMOIndia @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/Axnx79gTnI — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 26, 2020

A couple of days ago, Telugu actor Nithiin also donated Rs 10 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to help them fight the virus spread.

The coronavirus has brought the world to a standstill. In India, the total number of positive cases is at 606 while the death toll is at 12.