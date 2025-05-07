Pawan Kalyan Wraps Up Filming For Period Drama 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

Chennai: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Telugu star Pawan Kalyan has now completed shooting for his eagerly awaited period action film ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’. Directed by Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi, the period action film is scheduled to hit screens on May 9 this year.

The film's unit, through an X handle created exclusively for the film, made the announcement. It said, "Powerstar @PawanKalyan Garu finishes shooting for #HariHaraVeeraMallu. The shoot wraps with a bang, and what’s coming next will set screens on fire! A massive trailer and blockbuster songs are on the way!"

It may be recalled that director A M Jyothikrishna on Monday had tweeted that Pawan Kalyan would be joining the last two days of the film's shoot. Taking to his timeline on X, he said, "Powerstar @PawanKalyan Garu joins the last 2 days of the shoot for #HariHaraVeeraMallu. With this, the monumental journey of the shoot comes to a grand close.

https://twitter.com/HHVMFilm/status/1919727598814560447

Get ready for the long-awaited, EXPLOSIVE trailer and ELECTRIFYING songs are coming your way very soon! The countdown to the storm begins now." A historical adventure with soul-stirring music, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, produced by A. Dayakar Rao under the banner of Mega Surya Production, will be an epic tale of adventure during the Mughal empire under Aurangzeb.

The film portrays India’s complex socio-economic landscape during the period when foreign powers like the Dutch and Portuguese exploited the country's riches.

It may be recalled that a song titled ‘Maata Vinali’ / ‘Kekkanum Guruve’ that the makers released from the film had caught the attention of fans. The song, which appears during a crucial moment in the film, is set against the scenic backdrop of a forest.

The Telugu version of the song was penned by Penchal Das while the Tamil version was by lyricist Pa Vijay. What made the song of particular interest to fans was that Pawan Kalyan himself lent his voice for the Telugu version.

For the other languages, advanced AI technology was utilized to enhance and replicate Pawan Kalyan’s unique vocal tone, creating an authentic experience for fans worldwide. The music, composed by the iconic M.M. Keeravaani, is poised to join the league of timeless philosophical hits, reminiscent of classic MGR songs.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ will also feature Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, and Nassar, supported by Raghu Babu, Subbaraju, Sunil, and many others.

The film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S., and production design by Thota Tharani.