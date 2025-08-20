Advertisement
HARI HARA VEERA MALLU: PART 1

Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit On OTT: Check Global Streaming Premiere Of Telugu Period-Adventure

Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna, the film is co-written by Sai Madhav Burra, Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, and Abhimanyu Srivastava, with soulful music by MM Keeravaani.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 02:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit On OTT: Check Global Streaming Premiere Of Telugu Period-Adventure Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Pan-India star Pawan Kalyan's much-talked about outing Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit is set for its global streaming premiere. The high-octane Telugu period adventure film is directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna. The film is co-written by Sai Madhav Burra, Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, and Abhimanyu Srivastava, with a stirring score by Academy Award-winning composer MM Keeravaani. 

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 On OTT

Led by power star Pawan Kalyan, it boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Sathyaraj, Nora Fatehi, Nargis Fakhri, Nassar, and Dalip Tahil, among others, in key roles. Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit is now streaming in Telugu, with dubs in Tamil and Malayalam languages, exclusively on Prime Video globally.

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 story, plot

Set in a fictionalised Mughal-era India, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit follows the fearless journey of Veera Mallu, a rebel-turned-outlaw entrusted with the task of stealing the prestigious Koh-i-Noor diamond from Emperor Aurangzeb's fortress. 

As the first Indian to lead a revolt against the Mughal Empire, Veera Mallu’s story is one of bold rebellion and relentless pursuit of justice, unfolding in a world where political intrigue, ancient warfare, and moral courage collide. 

Packed with grand set-pieces, high-stakes action sequences, and emotionally charged confrontations, the film delivers an epic reimagining of history through the lens of action and adventure.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

