New Delhi: Pan-India star Pawan Kalyan's much-talked about outing Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit is set for its global streaming premiere. The high-octane Telugu period adventure film is directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna. The film is co-written by Sai Madhav Burra, Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, and Abhimanyu Srivastava, with a stirring score by Academy Award-winning composer MM Keeravaani.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 On OTT

Led by power star Pawan Kalyan, it boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Sathyaraj, Nora Fatehi, Nargis Fakhri, Nassar, and Dalip Tahil, among others, in key roles. Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit is now streaming in Telugu, with dubs in Tamil and Malayalam languages, exclusively on Prime Video globally.

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 story, plot

Set in a fictionalised Mughal-era India, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit follows the fearless journey of Veera Mallu, a rebel-turned-outlaw entrusted with the task of stealing the prestigious Koh-i-Noor diamond from Emperor Aurangzeb's fortress.

As the first Indian to lead a revolt against the Mughal Empire, Veera Mallu’s story is one of bold rebellion and relentless pursuit of justice, unfolding in a world where political intrigue, ancient warfare, and moral courage collide.

Packed with grand set-pieces, high-stakes action sequences, and emotionally charged confrontations, the film delivers an epic reimagining of history through the lens of action and adventure.