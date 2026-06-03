Peddi advance booking: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer crosses Rs 10 crore - Report

Peddi releases on June 4, and with under 48 hours to go, the buzz around the film is growing by the hour. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Shivarajkumar, and Divyendu Sharma.

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Release and Premieres

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Peddi hits theatres on June 4. The excitement of the film’s bookings has not fully picked up yet, especially in Telangana, where ticket sales have still not started.

Booking of Peddi

Andhra Pradesh has opened bookings, and the response there has been strong. Across India, the film has already pulled in around ₹4.07 crore in advances, including block seats.

The Telugu version is leading with around Rs 1.90 crore from over 78,000 tickets sold. However, the Tamil and Hindi versions are still slow due to delays in opening bookings.

Why are advance bookings delayed in Telangana

One of the biggest concerns right now is the delay in bookings in Telangana. Reports suggest that the makers are waiting for government approval regarding paid premieres and ticket price hikes.

Without this permission, the team is unsure about how to move forward with ticket sales in one of the most important markets for the film.

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Strong overseas response

While things are a bit slow in some parts of India, Peddi is doing exceptionally well overseas. In the United States alone, the film’s premiere advance sales are nearing $800,000, showing massive interest among international audiences.

Overall, the film has crossed $882,000 in North America, which is a very strong sign before release.

Massive Pre-release

As per NDTV, and industry tracker Sacnilk, Peddi has already done impressive business even before hitting theatres. The film’s total pre-release business is said to be around Rs 218.5 crore worldwide.

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: Rs 135 crore

Karnataka: Rs 17 crore

Tamil Nadu: Rs 5.25 crore

Kerala: Rs 2 crore

Rest of India (including Hindi belt): Rs 25 crore

Overseas rights: Rs 34 crore

These numbers clearly show the huge expectations surrounding the film.

With a strong cast, massive pre-release business, and growing buzz, Peddi is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year. While some challenges like delayed bookings remain, the excitement among fans is undeniable. Now, all eyes are on June 4 to see whether this film lives up to the hype and delivers big at the box office.