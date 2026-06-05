Peddi box office collection day 1: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's actioner gets bumper opening of over Rs 100 cr worldwide, check India net earnings

Peddi box office collection day 1: Pan India star Ram Charan and Gen Z actress Janhvi Kapoor's latest outing 'Peddi' has hit it off at the box office windows. The movie has witnessed a bumper opening in India and worldwide, making it Ram Charan's one of the highest-openers after SS Rajamouli's period drama RRR.

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Peddi box office collection day 1

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According to trade tracking site, Sacnilk, Peddi raked in Rs 51 crore (net) across 12,412 shows, bringing the total India gross collections to Rs 82.49 crore and total India net collections to Rs 69.50 crore so far.

The overseas day 1 collections stands at Rs 30 crore whereas Peddi worldwide opening is a staggering Rs 112.49 crore.

ALSO READ: Peddi X movie review: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's actioner called 'blockbuster' by fans, check early reactions

Peddi Telugu version earned Rs 47.20 crore whereas Hindi version made only Rs 3 crore. The film earned Rs 18.50 crore from paid previews - therefore, the Telugu net collection stands at Rs 65.70 crore respectively.

Peddi has successfully reached a milestone and crossed Rs 100 crore globally.

About Peddi movie

Peddi features Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu, bringing together a strong ensemble that elevates the film’s scale and impact. This is the frist time that Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen together on-screen and that has left the fans excited.

Interestingly, their parents Chiranjeevi and late legendary first female superstar Sridevi also did films together like 'Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari', 'SP Parasuram', 'Kadhal Devathai' among many others.

Recently, the team of Peddi came together for a grand press event attended by lead actors Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, director Buchi Babu Sana, producer Venkata Satish Kilaru, veteran actor Boman Irani, and actor Divyenndu. During the interaction, the cast and crew spoke about the making of the much-awaited Telugu sports action drama, their preparation process, and the emotional core driving the story.