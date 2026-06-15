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Peddi box office collection day 11: Ram Charan-starrer crosses Rs 200 cr India net

Peddi box office collection day 11: Starring Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor and Divyendu in pivotal roles, the 'sports-drama' hit theatres on June 4, 2026.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 09:14 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 09:14 PM IST
Peddi box office collection day 11: Ram Charan-starrer crosses Rs 200 cr India net
Image Credit: (Image: IMDb)

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