Peddi box office collection day 11: Ram Charan-starrer crosses Rs 200 cr India net

Starring Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Peddi has finally arrived in theatres amid massive anticipation. The rural sports action drama generated strong pre-release buzz due to its star-studded cast, extensive promotions and high expectations from fans, and has since been drawing audiences in large numbers across theatres.
Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film features Ram Charan in a powerful central role and brings together an ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas in association with Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings and IVY Entertainment, with Ishan Saksena as co-producer, the film also marks the first-ever on-screen pairing of Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, a collaboration that created significant excitement before release.
At the box office, Peddi opened with a strong Rs 18.50 crore net on its first day (Rs 21.83 crore gross) from 847 shows and 72% occupancy. The film saw a major spike on Day 1, earning Rs 51 crore net (Rs 60.66 crore gross) across more than 12,412 shows, though occupancy settled at 45.5%. Collections remained steady over the weekend, with Rs 26.90 crore on Day 2, Rs 29.10 crore on Day 3 and Rs 32.15 crore on Day 4, before witnessing a weekday dip with Rs 12.35 crore on Day 5, Rs 9.70 crore on Day 6, Rs 7.55 crore on Day 7 and Rs 6.30 crore on Day 8. The second weekend brought a slight recovery, with Rs 5.15 crore on Day 9, Rs 8.10 crore on Day 10 and Rs 9.20 crore on Day 11. Overall, the film has collected approximately Rs 216 crore net worldwide, continuing its solid theatrical run despite fluctuations in daily occupancy.
A review by Zee News pointed out that while the film aims to be inspirational and motivational, the frequent depiction of smoking scenes feels excessive and repetitive, involving several key characters including Ram Charan and Divyenndu. The review noted that although these moments may have been intended to add depth to the characters, they do not significantly support the film’s core motivational theme. It also highlighted Ram Charan’s entry sequence, which prominently features smoking imagery, arguing that such repeated visuals add little to the overall storytelling impact.
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