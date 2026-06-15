Peddi box office collection day 11: Ram Charan-starrer crosses Rs 200 cr India net

At the box office, Peddi opened with a strong Rs 18.50 crore net on its first day (Rs 21.83 crore gross) from 847 shows and 72% occupancy. The film saw a major spike on Day 1, earning Rs 51 crore net (Rs 60.66 crore gross) across more than 12,412 shows, though occupancy settled at 45.5%. Collections remained steady over the weekend, with Rs 26.90 crore on Day 2, Rs 29.10 crore on Day 3 and Rs 32.15 crore on Day 4, before witnessing a weekday dip with Rs 12.35 crore on Day 5, Rs 9.70 crore on Day 6, Rs 7.55 crore on Day 7 and Rs 6.30 crore on Day 8. The second weekend brought a slight recovery, with Rs 5.15 crore on Day 9, Rs 8.10 crore on Day 10 and Rs 9.20 crore on Day 11. Overall, the film has collected approximately Rs 216 crore net worldwide, continuing its solid theatrical run despite fluctuations in daily occupancy.