/Peddi box office collection day 15: Ram Charan film sets ticket windows on fire, crosses Rs 400 cr gross worldwide

Peddi box office collection: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's first screen outing together - Peddi - has taken the ticket windows by storm. Filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana's directorial venture has managed to sweep the audiences off their feet as far as screenplay is concerned. However, the film did stir its share of controversies related to the depiction of women and objectification allegations in some scenes. Coming back to the numbers, let's take a look at the overall box office report card.
The makers dropped the official figures on their social media page, sharing the good news with fans. The sports action drama grossed over Rs 400 crore worldwide. Peddi's India Gross stands at Rs 267.75Cr, Overseas: Rs 52.45Cr) in gross collections and Rs 226.00Cr in net collections across 95,675 shows, according to trade tracking site Sacnilk.
The film opened with a massive Rs112 crore worldwide gross on day one, emerging as one of Ram Charan's biggest career hits. Despite getting backlash regarding the portrayal of its lead female character, the movie maintained a steady theatrical run.
Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the titular role alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers and IVY Entertainment, the film continues to build massive anticipation across audiences.
Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's debut screen pairing in Peddi left fans excited, more so because their parents Chiranjeevi and late legendary first female superstar Sridevi also did films together like 'Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari', 'SP Parasuram', 'Kadhal Devathai' among many others.
Peddi faced controversy for its alleged objectification of Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyamma, with many viewers specifically citing particular camera shots and a scene depicting a non-consensual kiss. In response to the criticism, director Buchi Babu Sana issued a public apology stating that it was never their intention to disrespect women and confirming that the production team would actively modify and edit out the controversial portions in the theatres.
Peddi had its premiere across the world on June 3, 2026, followed by its worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026.
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