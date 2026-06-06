Peddi box office collection day 2: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer set to cross Rs 100 cr India net

Peddi box office collection day 2: Peddi box office collection Day 2: Starring Mega Power Star Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Peddi has finally hit the big screens. The rural sports action drama arrived amid considerable anticipation, fueled by its star-studded cast and extensive pre-release buzz. With expectations running high, the film has drawn significant attention from audiences since its release.

Peddi box office day 2

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Peddi opened with a strong start at the box office. The film earned Rs 18.50 crore in India net collections from preview shows on Day 0 (Wednesday), recording an occupancy of 72% across 847 shows. On its first official day (Thursday), Peddi witnessed a massive jump, collecting Rs 51 crore net from 12,412 shows with an overall occupancy of 45.5%. However, collections saw a decline on Day 2 (Friday), with the film earning Rs 26.90 crore net from 10,113 shows while registering an occupancy of 32.8%.

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On Day 2, the Telugu version continued to dominate the film's performance, contributing Rs 24.20 crore with an occupancy of 52%. The Hindi version collected Rs 2.25 crore from 4,220 shows, recording an occupancy of 14%. The Tamil version earned Rs 0.25 crore with 17% occupancy across 575 shows, while the Kannada version brought in Rs 0.17 crore with an occupancy of 21% from 184 shows. The Malayalam version contributed Rs 0.03 crore from 184 shows, registering an occupancy of 9%.

Also Read | Peddi movie review: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer impresses with strong performances despite flaws

On its opening day, Peddi raked in Rs 51 crore net across 12,412 shows, taking its total India net collections to Rs 69.50 crore and India gross collections to Rs 82.49 crore. Overseas, the film collected Rs 30 crore on Day 1, resulting in a worldwide opening of Rs 112.49 crore according to trade estimates. Meanwhile, the makers claimed that Peddi grossed over Rs 135.36 crore worldwide on its first day, making it one of the biggest openings of the year.

About Peddi movie

Peddi stars Ram Charan in the lead role, supported by an impressive ensemble cast that includes Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. The film brings together a strong lineup of performers, adding to its scale and appeal. Notably, Peddi marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, a pairing that has generated considerable excitement among fans.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor allegedly likes post calling Peddi 'most expensive disrespect' to an actress, later removes it

Peddi movie review

Meanwhile, a review by Zee News highlighted concerns about certain creative choices in the film, stating, "For a film that aims to be inspirational and motivational, the frequent use of smoking scenes feels somewhat excessive. Several major characters, including Ram Charan and Divyenndu, are shown smoking on multiple occasions throughout the film. While these moments may have been intended to enhance the characters' personas, they do little to contribute to the story's motivational themes.

In particular, Ram Charan's entry sequence relies heavily on smoking imagery, even though the character's presence, confidence, and charisma are strong enough to make an impact without it. The same applies to several other scenes across the film."