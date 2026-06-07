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NewsEntertainmentRegionalPeddi box office collection day 3: Ram Charan-starrer reportedly crosses Rs 236.7 crore worldwide
PEDDI

Peddi box office collection day 3: Ram Charan-starrer reportedly crosses Rs 236.7 crore worldwide

Peddi box office day 3: Starring Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles, the rural sports action drama Peddi premiered in theatres today, June 4, 2026.    

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2026, 03:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Peddi box office collection day 3: Ram Charan-starrer reportedly crosses Rs 236.7 crore worldwide(Image: IMDb)

Starring Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Peddi has finally arrived in theatres amid massive anticipation. The rural sports action drama generated significant buzz ahead of its release, thanks to its star-studded cast, extensive promotions, and high expectations from fans.

Since hitting the big screens, the film has been attracting audiences in large numbers and continues to register impressive box office figures worldwide.

Peddi Surpasses Rs 236.7 Crore Gross Worldwide

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Peddi crossed Rs 236.7 crore gross worldwide within just three days of release, according to the makers.

Sharing the achievement on social media, the makers announced the latest box office figures and celebrated the film's performance with a special post.

The makers captioned the post:

"BOX OFFICE CHAMPION #PEDDI IS UNSTOPPABLE"

"#Peddi collects a gross of 236.7 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE in 3 days."

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PEDDI (@peddimovie)

Peddi cast

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi features Ram Charan in the lead role and boasts a powerful ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu.

Also Read | Peddi director Buchi Babu apologises amid Janhvi Kapoor objectification row, promises changes in film

The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas in association with Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and IVY Entertainment. Ishan Saksena serves as the co-producer.

One of the major highlights of the film is the first-ever on-screen pairing of Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, a collaboration that generated considerable excitement among moviegoers ahead of the release.

Review Raises Concerns

A review by Zee News noted, "For a film that aims to be inspirational and motivational, the frequent use of smoking scenes feels somewhat excessive. Several major characters, including Ram Charan and Divyenndu, are shown smoking on multiple occasions throughout the film. While these moments may have been intended to enhance the characters' personas, they do little to contribute to the story's motivational themes."

The review further highlighted Ram Charan's entry sequence, which heavily incorporates smoking imagery. Similar observations were made about several other scenes in the film, with the review arguing that the repeated smoking imagery does not significantly add to the overall storytelling experience.

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