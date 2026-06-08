Peddi box office collection day 4: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's actioner rakes in Rs 157 cr in India, check worldwide earnings

Peddi box office collection day 4: Ram Charan's big release -Peddi opened with a thunderous response at the ticket windows. Let's take a look at the Day 4 box office collection of the movie so far and how much it earned. Peddi has been directed and written by Buchi Babu Sana.

ALSO READ: Peddi row: Anu Aggarwal says actors must share responsibility for portrayal of women

Peddi box office collection day 4

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According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, Peddi earned approximately Rs 31.90 crore net on its fourth day, which is a 10.6 percent increase from the Saturday earnings of Rs 28.85 crore - with almost 9,000 shows nationwide. This makes the total India net collection now stands at Rs 157.15 crore, and the total India gross reaches Rs 187.02 crore.

On Day 4, Peddi raked in Rs 4 crore from overseas markets, taking the total international gross to Rs 46 crore so far. This brings the worldwide gross collection for Peddi to 233.02 crore.

ALSO READ: Peddi director Buchi Babu apologises amid Janhvi Kapoor objectification row, promises changes in film

About Peddi movie controversy

Peddi features Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu, bringing together a strong ensemble that elevates the film’s scale and impact. This is the first time that Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen together on-screen and that has left the fans excited.

Interestingly, their parents Chiranjeevi and late legendary first female superstar Sridevi also did films together like 'Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari', 'SP Parasuram', 'Kadhal Devathai' among many others.

Upon its release, Peddi faced controversy for its alleged objectification of Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyamma, with many viewers specifically citing particular camera shots and a scene depicting a non-consensual kiss. In response to the criticism, director Buchi Babu Sana issued a public apology stating that it was never their intention to disrespect women and confirming that the production team would actively modify and edit out the controversial portions in the theatres.