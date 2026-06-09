Peddi box office collection day 5: Did Ram Charan's sports actioner pass the Monday test?

Peddi box office collection: The latest Telugu outing Peddi has managed to wowed the audiences, and it is quite evident from the box office collections. Peddi has been directed and written by Buchi Babu Sana. So, let's take a look at the Day 5 box office collection of the movie so far and how much it earned.

Peddi box office collection day 5

According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has achieved worldwide collections of Rs 248.92Cr (India Gross: Rs 201.92Cr, Overseas: Rs 47.00Cr) in gross collections and Rs 169.70Cr in net collections across 49,364 shows on day 5.

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On Day 4, Peddi raked in Rs 4 crore from overseas markets, taking the total international gross to Rs 46 crore so far.

ALSO READ: Peddi box office collection day 4: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's actioner rakes in Rs 157 cr in India, check worldwide earnings

Peddi movie controversy

Peddi features Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu, bringing together a strong ensemble that elevates the film’s scale and impact. This is the first time that Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen together on-screen and that has left the fans excited.

Interestingly, their parents Chiranjeevi and late legendary first female superstar Sridevi also did films together like 'Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari', 'SP Parasuram', 'Kadhal Devathai' among many others.

ALSO READ: Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor react to objectification of women in films amid Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi controversy

Upon its release, Peddi faced controversy for its alleged objectification of Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyamma, with many viewers specifically citing particular camera shots and a scene depicting a non-consensual kiss. In response to the criticism, director Buchi Babu Sana issued a public apology stating that it was never their intention to disrespect women and confirming that the production team would actively modify and edit out the controversial portions in the theatres.