Peddi box office collection Day 6: Ram Charan's sports actioner crosses Rs 300 cr worldwide

Peddi box office collection: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's first collaboration together for the big screens - Peddi, got a bumper opening of a net of Rs 51.00 crore across 12,412 shows. Peddi has been directed and written by Buchi Babu Sana. Let's check out how much numbers the movie has raked in day 6.

ALSO READ: Objectify, Apologise, Repeat: Pranit More, Peddi and more - When will the cycle of sexism and normalised misogyny stop?

Peddi box office collection Day 6

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According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has collected a net of Rs 9.65 crore across 7,554 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 213.23 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 179.35 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.00 Cr on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 48.00 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 261.23 Cr.

The makers have also shared a post on social media, sharing the latest numbers with the caption reading: #Peddi collects a gross of over 332.1 CRORES WORLDWIDE in 6 days

BOX OFFICE CHAMPION reigning at the top

Peddi movie controversy

Upon its release, Peddi faced controversy for its alleged objectification of Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyamma, with many viewers specifically citing particular camera shots and a scene depicting a non-consensual kiss. In response to the criticism, director Buchi Babu Sana issued a public apology stating that it was never their intention to disrespect women and confirming that the production team would actively modify and edit out the controversial portions in the theatres.

ALSO READ: Peddi director Buchi Babu apologises amid Janhvi Kapoor objectification row, promises changes in film

He took to X (formerly called Twitter) and wrote: As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously.

As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously.



I have always had immense respect for… — BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) June 6, 2026

I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize.

About Peddi cast

Peddi features Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu, bringing together a strong ensemble that elevates the film’s scale and impact. This is the first time that Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen together on-screen and that has left the fans excited.

Interestingly, their parents Chiranjeevi and late legendary first female superstar Sridevi also did films together like 'Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari', 'SP Parasuram', 'Kadhal Devathai' among many others.