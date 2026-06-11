Peddi box office collection day 7: Buchi Babu film becomes Ram Charan's highest-grossing venture as a lead

Peddi box office collection: While SS Rajamouli's period drama RRR remains Ram Charan's highest-grossing movie worldwide, with a staggering collection of over $1290 million, director Buchi Babu Sana's sports drama Peddi has become Pan India star's highest-grossing film as a lead. Let's check out how much numbers the movie has raked in day 7.

ALSO READ: Peddi box office collection Day 6: Ram Charan's sports actioner crosses Rs 300 cr worldwide

Peddi box office collection day 7

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, Peddi collected a net of Rs 7.55 crore across 7,535 shows on day 7. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 222.53 crore and total India net collections to Rs 187.25 crore so far. Overseas, the film collected Rs 0.80 Cr on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 48.80 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 271.33 Cr.

About Peddi cast

Peddi features Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu, bringing together a strong ensemble that elevates the film’s scale and impact. This is the first time that Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen together on-screen and that has left the fans excited.

Interestingly, their parents Chiranjeevi and late legendary first female superstar Sridevi also did films together like 'Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari', 'SP Parasuram', 'Kadhal Devathai' among many others.

ALSO READ: Objectify, Apologise, Repeat: Pranit More, Peddi and more - When will the cycle of sexism and normalised misogyny stop?

Peddi movie row

Upon its release, Peddi faced controversy for its alleged objectification of Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyamma, with many viewers specifically citing particular camera shots and a scene depicting a non-consensual kiss. In response to the criticism, director Buchi Babu Sana issued a public apology stating that it was never their intention to disrespect women and confirming that the production team would actively modify and edit out the controversial portions in the theatres.

Amid the ongoing hullabaloo over objectification of women in the film, Peddi team held a 'thank you meet' in Hyderabad on Monday to celebrate the film's performance. Actor Ram Charan, director Buchi Babu Sana, along with the film's producer, presenter, and distributor, were present at the event.

NDTV quoted Jagapathi Babu talking about Peddi's journey and audience response, "Peddi fought, struggled, and won. Even after winning and after the film was released, it had to fight again, and it won again. Winning twice like this is perhaps something only this kind of film can achieve. Whether it made Rs 300 crore or Rs 400 crore doesn't matter; what matters is the impact of the film. Even someone who buys a Rs 300 ticket will decide its fate, which shows the kind of power the audience holds, and the strength of their thinking. Our industry is that vulnerable."

"In such an industry, it is not an ordinary thing for Buchi Babu to narrate this story to a megastar, to convince him of the character, for Ram Charan to believe in it, and for producers to come forward and take the risk to make it. If things had gone slightly wrong, the audience would have rejected it completely. It's that much of a razor's edge."