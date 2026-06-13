Peddi box office collection day 9: Ram Charan-starrer crosses Rs 366 cr worldwide

New Delhi: Filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana's directorial venture Peddi has emerged as a box office winner. After getting a massive opening, the film has continued its impressive run at the ticket windows with a steady pace.

ALSO READ: Peddi box office collection Day 6: Ram Charan's sports actioner crosses Rs 300 cr worldwide

Peddi box office collection

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The film opened with a massive Rs112 crore worldwide gross on day one, emerging as one of Ram Charan's biggest career hits. Peddi has crossed Rs 366 crore worldwide, making it South India's No. 1 grosser of 2026. Taking to social media, the makers shared a poster announcing that the film has crossed ₹366 crore worldwide in just nine days and emerged as South India's No. 1 grosser of 2026. They captioned the post: "#Peddi is SOUTH INDIA'S NO.1 GROSSER OF 2026 Collects a gross of over 366 CRORES WORLDWIDE in 9 days

About Peddi release

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the titular role alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers and IVY Entertainment, the film continues to build massive anticipation across audiences.

This is the first time that Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor shared screen together and that has left the fans excited.

Interestingly, their parents Chiranjeevi and late legendary first female superstar Sridevi also did films together like 'Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari', 'SP Parasuram', 'Kadhal Devathai' among many others.

ALSO READ: Peddi box office collection day 7: Buchi Babu film becomes Ram Charan's highest-grossing venture as a lead

Peddi controversy

Upon its release, Peddi faced controversy for its alleged objectification of Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyamma, with many viewers specifically citing particular camera shots and a scene depicting a non-consensual kiss. In response to the criticism, director Buchi Babu Sana issued a public apology stating that it was never their intention to disrespect women and confirming that the production team would actively modify and edit out the controversial portions in the theatres.

He took to X (formerly called Twitter) and wrote: As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously.

I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize.

Peddi had its premiere across the world on June 3, 2026, followed by its worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026.