Peddi director Buchi Babu apologises amid Janhvi Kapoor objectification row, promises changes in film

Hyderabad: Responding to the backlash over Janhvi Kapoor's objectification in his rural sports drama 'Peddi', featuring actor Ram Charan in the lead, the film's director Buchi Babu Sana on Saturday tendered an apology and said that after reviewing the feedback, they had decided to make changes to the concerned portions in the film.

The rural sports action drama 'Peddi', featuring Telugu star Ram Charan in the lead, hit screens on June 4 much to the joy of fans. However, certain portions in the film, especially those pertaining to the portrayal of the heroine, came in for much flak from audiences and critics. In particular, the film's romantic track came in for criticism for normalising harrassment and non-consent.

Under these circumstances, the director of the film, Buchi Babu Sana has now issued a clarification.

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Taking to his X timeline, he wrote, "As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously."

As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously.



I have always had immense respect for… — BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) June 6, 2026

He went on to say, "I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize."

Saying that after reviewing the feedback, they had decided to make changes to the concerned portions. "Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities," he said and added, "Every woman deserves to be respected, valued, and represented with dignity. We remain committed to telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values. Thank you to everyone who shared their views honestly and sincerely."