Peddi Hindi advance booking opens: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's sports actioner has a runtime of 3 hours and 9 minute

New Delhi: Pan India actor Ram Charan's big release 'Peddi' is set to open in cinemas on June 4, 2026 and fans are already impressed with the chartbuster numbers including Chikiri Chikiri, Rai Rai Raa Raa, and Hellallallo among others. The movie is made on a budget of Rs 350 crore and is runtime of 3 hours and 9 minute long.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan opens up about Peddi, praises Director Buchi Babu Sana and shares details on role preparation

Peddi starring Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jagapathi Babu is high on the buzz word, the makers have announced the Hindi advance bookings officially. Sharing the news with a striking poster of Ram Charan, the makers wrote: "The crossover athlete has stormed to the theatres #Peddi Hindi Bookings open now #PEDDI in cinemas worldwide on 4th June. #GetReadyForPeddi"

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About Peddi release, cast & music

In Peddi, Ram Charan plays a crossover athlete, drawing inspiration from the remarkable journeys of sporting icons such as MS Dhoni, who played football before becoming a cricketing legend, and Sachin Tendulkar, who initially explored tennis before earning the title of the 'God of Cricket'.

ALSO READ: Peddi song ‘Massa Massa’ out: Ram Charan unveils powerful track ahead of June 4 release

Recently, the makers of Peddi hosted a music event in Bhopal on May 23 which saw the presence of the film’s entire team, including Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ravi Kishan, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, director Buchi Babu Sana, and music maestro AR Rahman, making it a memorable evening for fans.

Chikiri Chikiri has crossed 200 million views on YouTube, while Rai Rai Raa Raa has surpassed 74 million views and Hellallallo has crossed 34 million views, further amplifying the buzz around the release.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi features Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu, bringing together a strong ensemble that elevates the film’s scale and impact.