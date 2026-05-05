Peddi new poster out: Ram Charan-starrer begins countdown to worldwide release on June 4, 2026

One of the most anticipated Indian films of 2026, Peddi, starring Ram Charan, continues to build massive buzz with the release of a striking new poster. The film, which also features Janhvi Kapoor and Jagapathi Babu, has steadily heightened expectations through a series of updates, including posters and song releases.

Makers Launch 30-Day Countdown

The filmmakers have now officially kicked off the countdown to the movie’s release. Sharing the latest poster, they announced:

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“His story begins in 30 days

#PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE IN CINEMAS ON JUNE 4th

#GetReadyForPeddi”

Take a look:

This announcement comes shortly after the film wrapped up its shooting schedule.

Poster Reveals Intriguing Look

The newly unveiled poster showcases Ram Charan in a relaxed yet intense avatar. Set against a night backdrop with trees, he is seen reclining, holding a smoke, sporting a nose ring, and flashing a subtle smile—elements that hint at the film’s intriguing tone and layered character portrayal.

Read Here | Ram Charan’s Peddi gets new release date, set for June release

Release Date Announced After Delay

Earlier, Ram Charan took to social media to confirm the release date, writing, “Meet #PEDDI on June 4th. See you in Cinemas.”

The film was initially scheduled for release on April 30, 2026, but was postponed—marking its third delay. The decision was made to allow additional time for post-production and to ensure a high-quality final output.

Cast, Crew, and Production Details

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the titular role alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu.

The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers.

Peddi has generated significant buzz among fans and cinephiles ever since its announcement, consistently remaining in the spotlight as one of the most talked-about upcoming releases.

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast, with Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Veteran actors Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma, and Boman Irani are set to play pivotal roles, further strengthening the film’s lineup.

On the technical front, Peddi is supported by a highly accomplished crew. Cinematography is being handled by R. Rathnavelu, while editing duties are overseen by Navin Nooli. The film’s expansive and intricately designed sets have been crafted by production designer Avinash Kolla, adding to the scale and visual appeal of the project.

Peddi is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026.