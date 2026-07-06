New Delhi: Ram Charan fans can finally watch his highest-grossing solo film as a hero on the digital platform. The massive box-office performance saw Peddi cross the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day alone and over Rs 233 crore worldwide early in its run. The Buchi Babu Sana's directorial venture got mixed reviews for critics and also faced its share of controversies.
Ram Charan's superhit sports action-drama Peddi is premiering globally on Netflix on July 9, 2026. Netflix announced the release date on Saturday through Instagram, confirming that Peddi will premiere in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, with the Hindi version set to arrive later.
The announcement note read: "Aata marocchu kaani, monagadu mathram maradu (The game might change, but the champion remains the same). Watch Peddi, out 9 July, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Coming soon in Hindi, on Netflix."
The sports action drama grossed over Rs 400 crore worldwide.
Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the titular role alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu.
Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's debut screen pairing in Peddi left fans excited, more so because their parents Chiranjeevi and late legendary first female superstar Sridevi also did films together like 'Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari', 'SP Parasuram', 'Kadhal Devathai' among many others.
Peddi faced controversy for its alleged objectification of Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyamma, with many viewers specifically citing particular camera shots and a scene depicting a non-consensual kiss. In response to the criticism, director Buchi Babu Sana issued a public apology stating that it was never their intention to disrespect women and confirming that the production team would actively modify and edit out the controversial portions in the theatres.
Peddi had its premiere across the world on June 3, 2026, followed by its worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026.
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