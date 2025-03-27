New Delhi: Global Star Ram Charan is set to take the silver screen by storm once again with his highly anticipated 16th film, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame. This pan-India spectacle is presented by leading production house Mythri Movie Makers, in collaboration with Sukumar Writings, and is produced by the visionary Venkata Satish Kilaru under his ambitious banner, Vriddhi Cinemas.

PEDDI FIRST LOOK POSTER

The makers released a pre-look poster yesterday, igniting immense curiosity ahead of the first-look reveal. Extending birthday wishes to Ram Charan, they officially unveiled the film’s title as PEDDI. The title encapsulates the power and gravitas of Ram Charan’s character, hinting at something truly monumental.

Ram Charan undergoes a stunning transformation for PEDDI, shedding his superstar aura to embrace an intense, earthy, and fiercely raw character. The first-look poster captures him in a gritty, no-nonsense avatar—his piercing eyes, messy hair, untamed beard, and nose ring exude an air of unshakable dominance.

Clad in rugged attire and smoking a cigar, he embodies a character that is unapologetically fierce and deeply rooted in raw power. Adding to the intrigue, a second poster reveals him holding an old cricket bat, with a rustic village stadium illuminated by floodlights in the background. These visuals hint at a narrative rich in rural intensity and gripping drama.

The posters promise a layered character, highlighting Buchi Babu’s commitment to crafting something unique and Ram Charan’s dedication to bringing authenticity to the role.

PEDDI RELEASE

PEDDI is being mounted on an epic scale, boasting an unprecedented budget, cutting-edge technology, breathtaking visuals, and world-class production values. The film features an exceptional ensemble cast, bringing together some of the most acclaimed and beloved actors from across industries.

The film stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in key roles.

The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, with music by AR Rahman, cinematography by R. Rathnavelu, production design by Avinash Kolla, editing by Navin Nooli, and VY Praveen Kumar as the executive producer.