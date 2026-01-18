Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3008064https://zeenews.india.com/regional/peddi-ram-charan-transforms-physically-for-buchi-babu-sana-s-rustic-sports-drama-3008064.html
NewsEntertainmentRegionalPeddi: Ram Charan Transforms Physically For Buchi Babu Sana’s Rustic Sports Drama
PEDDI

Peddi: Ram Charan Transforms Physically For Buchi Babu Sana’s Rustic Sports Drama

Ram Charan stuns fans with his intense physical transformation as he gears up for his rugged role in the upcoming film Peddi.

|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2026, 03:01 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Peddi: Ram Charan Transforms Physically For Buchi Babu Sana’s Rustic Sports Drama(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Ram Charan seems to be leaving no stone unturned for his role in his much-awaited film 'Peddi'.

The 'RRR' star, who is busy shooting for the rural sports drama, has given fans a glimpse of how hard he is working to get into shape for the film.

On Sunday, Charan took to his Instagram account to share a picture from his intense workout session. In the picture, the actor is seen flaunting a stronger and bulked-up look, which suits the tough character he plays in Peddi. The post quickly garnered attention on social media.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | Upcoming Telugu Movies On Netflix: From Nani’s ‘Paradise’ To Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ - Star‑Studded Lineup To Stream After Theatrical Runs

Along with the photo, Ram Charan wrote a short line about his focus and hard work. In the caption, he said, "Fired up, working in silence! Ready for the next challenge."

Take a look

Soon after the post went live, fans flooded the comment section with excitement.

One fan praised his look and energy, writing, "Beast Mode On! You're looking superb #RamCharan Anna." Another fan called him "Indian Hulk," impressed by his strong new avatar.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is said to be a rustic emotional drama. The music for the film is composed by AR Rahman. Earlier this year, a teaser titled Peddi First Shot was released on Ram Navami.

It featured Ram Charan in a rugged avatar, walking into a dusty field, lighting a beedi, and delivering the line: "I have only one life to live, and I want to make the most of it."

The film features Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, and Divyendu Sharma. Veteran actor Boman Irani has also joined the project.

Peddi is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings under the banner Vriddhi Cinemas. The film is slated for a theatrical release on March 27, 2026.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Malegaon Model 2026
Explained: How ‘Malegaon Model’ Could Influence Elections Across India?
Donald Trump Tariffs
Trump Drops Tariff On 8 European Countries For Opposing His Greenland Dream
Suvendu Adhikari letter to Governor
Murshidabad Violence: Suvendu Adhikari Seeks Guv’s Intervention In Beldanga
#BMCElections
Explained | AIMIM Beyond Telangana: BMC Election 2026 Echoes Bihar Success
IndiGo fine 2026
IndiGo Fined Rs 22 Crore By DGCA Over December Flight Chaos
UP CM Yogi Adithyanath
‘No Temple Demolished In Kashi’, Says CM Yogi; Targets Congress
Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann
Central Govt Agrees To Shift Border Fencing Following CM Mann’s Demand
'PM Modi
PM Modi Hails Bodo Peace Accord At 'Bagurumba Dwhou 2026' In Guwahati
Technology
Is There Full Form Of Wi-Fi? How To Find Your Wi-Fi Password On Your iPhone
AAP
Speaker Must Dismiss Kapil Mishra For Guru Beadbi: AAP's Anurag Dhanda