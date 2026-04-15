Peddi release delayed: Ram Charan starrer pushed to June for post-production work

Hyderabad: The makers of director Buchi Babu Sana's eagerly awaited rural action drama 'Peddi', featuring Telugu star Ram Charan in the lead, on Wednesday announced that they had decided to push the release of the film to June in order to give their technicians and post-production team a little more time "to bring out their best with absolute perfection."

Vriddhi Cinemas, which is producing the film, took to it social media timelines to issue a statement. It said, " Firstly, thank you all for the wonderful response to our songs and glimpses. We're truly happy to see the love and excitement for 'Peddi'. The talkie part of the film is complete, and we only have one song left to be shot. We've seen the edit of the film, and we're extremely happy with the output."

It then went on to say, "With such great content in our hands, we want to present it in the best possible way. For that, we feel it's important to give our technicians and post-production team a little more time to bring out their best with absolute perfection. It is our duty to give you nothing but the best theatrical experience. So, we've decided to push the release of the film to June."

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Stating that the exact date of release would be announced very soon, the makers said thanked fans for their continued support and patience. "It truly means a lot to us," the film unit said.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had only recently released a glimpse video titled 'Peddi Pehelwan Glimpse' from the film to mark the birthday of actor Ram Charan.

The glimpse video that was released showcased another completely different facet of the actor in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

While a clip from the film that was released some months ago had showcased Ram Charan's skills with a cricket bat, leading many to believe that he could be playing a cricketer in the film, the glimpse video released more recently had showed Ram Charan as a menacing wrestler as well.

The glimpse video begins with a voiceover that says, "Kusthi (wrestling) is not a sport where you carry a bat and face an oncoming ball. This is a sport where you pledge your life and stand against death. Now tell me, are you going to get into the ring or are you opting out?"

The glimpse video then, among other things, shows Ram Charan practising with a mace. The actor sports a well toned body and the glimpse video makes it evident that the actor has put his heart and soul into the role.

The glimpse video ends with Ram Charan responding to the question asked to him earlier. He says, "The game is my pride."

'Peddi', which has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs, has been in the limelight right from the time it was first announced.

The film brings together a strong cast with Janhvi Kapoor playing the leading lady. Senior actors Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani will all be seen playing important parts in this film.

On the technical side, the movie is backed by some of the best in the industry. R Rathnavelu is handling the camera work, Navin Nooli is in charge of editing, and Avinash Kolla has designed the film’s massive and detailed sets.