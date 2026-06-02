Peddi song ‘Massa Massa’ out: Ram Charan unveils powerful track ahead of June 4 release

The much-anticipated sports action drama Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, continues to build strong momentum among audiences. Alongside its sports-driven storyline, the film has also drawn attention for marking the first on-screen collaboration between the two stars.

New Song ‘Massa Massa’ out

The makers have now released “Massa Massa,” the latest energetic track from the film. The song highlights Ram Charan’s intense transformation into Peddi Pehelwan, blending powerful visuals from the film with behind-the-scenes glimpses of his preparation, discipline, and physical training.

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Backed by music from A. R. Rahman, lyrics by Raqueeb Alam, and vocals by Nitesh Aher, the track stands out as a major highlight in the film’s promotional campaign. It further amplifies anticipation for Peddi, which is set for a grand worldwide release on June 4, 2026, with premieres on June 3.

Recently, the team of Peddi came together for a grand press event attended by lead actors Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, director Buchi Babu Sana, producer Venkata Satish Kilaru, veteran actor Boman Irani, and actor Divyenndu. During the interaction, the cast and crew spoke about the making of the much-awaited Telugu sports action drama, their preparation process, and the emotional core driving the story.

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Ram Charan at Delhi event

Ram Charan also addressed reports regarding his diet preparation for the film, clarifying that he was not strictly vegetarian throughout the transformation phase.

“I was not completely vegetarian for two years. Maybe for around eight to ten months, I followed a vegetarian diet,” he said.

He further shared an interesting anecdote about his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the film’s concept and message.

“The last time I met Prime Minister Modi in Delhi, he asked me what the film was about. I told him, ‘Sir, I don’t know if this is true, but the concept is similar to the idea of Viksit Bharat — empowering our villages.’”

Ram Charan added that the Prime Minister also recalled a story from a campaign in West Bengal:

“He then told me, ‘Ram, once during a campaign in West Bengal, we saw a group of people wearing jerseys on top and traditional loincloths below. We asked them where they were from. They said they came from a very small village near West Bengal. Around 40 to 50 years ago, there was one person from that village named Mr Mohammad who played for the Indian football team. Today, more than 85 people from that village are playing football professionally for India.’”

Peddi Storyline and Cast

In the film, Ram Charan plays a crossover athlete inspired by sporting icons like MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar, exploring themes of perseverance, reinvention, and excellence. Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi features an ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu, and is backed by Vriddhi Cinemas in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and IVY Entertainment.

The film will be released in North India by Jio Studios, following its worldwide premiere on June 3, 2026, and global theatrical release on June 4, 2026.