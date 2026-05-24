Peddi third track released: Janhvi Kapoor, Shruti Haasan grab attention alongside Ram Charan

The makers of the upcoming Telugu sports drama Peddi released the film’s third song, “Hellallallo,” on Sunday. Featuring Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shruti Haasan, the energetic track dropped a day after its grand promotional event in Bhopal.

The song has been composed by A. R. Rahman, sung by Rakshita Suresh, and written by Anantha Sriram.

Trailer already created nationwide buzz

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The much-awaited trailer of Peddi had earlier sparked widespread excitement, presenting Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in a fresh pairing. The film revolves around a sports-driven narrative spanning from rural grounds to international arenas, blending emotion, ambition, and action.

Following the strong response to the trailer, “Hellallallo” arrives as a high-energy musical addition aimed at amplifying audience anticipation ahead of release.

Also Read | Real story behind Ram Charan’s Peddi: Meet Peddi Raju, the fearless village man who became the face of Buchi Babu Sana’s rustic sports drama

Makers drop festive track with social media announcement

Taking to social media, the makers announced the release of the song with the caption:

“No more Hello, From now its #Hellallallo

#Hellallallo Video Song Out now”

Take a look:

The post quickly gained traction among fans, further boosting buzz around the film’s music album.

Grand Bhopal event featured star-studded presence

The song launch follows the film’s large-scale musical event held on May 23 in Bhopal. The event saw the presence of the film’s cast including Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ravi Kishan, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu, along with director Buchi Babu Sana and composer A. R. Rahman.

Ram Charan as a crossover athlete

In Peddi, Ram Charan plays a crossover athlete whose journey reflects the idea of sports transitions and evolving careers. The narrative draws inspiration from real-life sporting paths where athletes shift disciplines before achieving greatness.

Cast and crew

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi features a strong ensemble cast including Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu.

The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in association with Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and IVY Entertainment, with co-producer Ishan Saksena.

The film’s technical crew includes music by A. R. Rahman, cinematography by R. Rathnavelu, production design by Avinash Kolla, editing by Navin Nooli, and executive production by V. Y. Praveen Kumar.

Peddi will be released in North India by Jio Studios. The film is scheduled for a worldwide premiere on June 3, 2026, followed by a global theatrical release on June 4, 2026.