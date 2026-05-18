Peddi trailer out: Ram Charan-starrer sports action drama unveils official glimpse ahead of June release

Peddi Trailer Out: The long-awaited sports action drama Peddi has finally unveiled its official trailer today, marking a moment for one of the most highly anticipated Indian films of 2026. The release comes after months of growing buzz, speculation, and buildup, giving fans their first full glimpse into the film’s scale, tone, and storytelling.

Official Announcement on Social Media

The makers of Peddi confirmed the trailer release through an Instagram post, adding a caption that read: “His arena. His rules. His game begins now #PEDDITrailer OUT NOW"

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The announcement quickly gained traction, amplifying anticipation for the film’s theatrical rollout.

Watch the trailer here:

Lead actor Ram Charan also took to social media earlier, writing, “Meet #PEDDI on June 4th. See you in Cinemas.”

Release Date and Postponements

Peddi is now slated for a worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026, with premieres scheduled for June 3.

The film has undergone multiple release date changes. Initially planned for March 27, 2026, it was later moved to April 30 and eventually pushed to June 04. The makers attributed the delay to extended post-production requirements and the desire to deliver a polished final product.

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They captioned the post, "Firstly, thank you all for the wonderful response to our songs and glimpses. We're truly happy to see the love and excitement for Peddi. The talkie part of the film is complete, and we only have one song left to be shot. We've seen the edit of the film, and we're extremely happy with the output. With such great content in our hands, we want to present it in the best possible way. For that, we feel it's important to give our technicians and post-production team a little more time to bring out their best with absolute perfection. It is our duty to give you nothing but the best theatrical experience. So, we've decided to push the release of the film to June. The exact date will be announced very soon. Thank you for your continued support and patience. It truly means a lot to us."

Storyline: A Rural Sports Drama

Set in the 1980s backdrop of Andhra Pradesh, Peddi follows the story of Peddi Pehelwan, a spirited villager who uses traditional wrestling and local sports to unite his community.

Watch Janhvi Kapoor's look in Peddi here:

Read Here | Janhvi Kapoor Unveiled As Fierce Achiyyamma In Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’; Makers Reveal First Look

Cast and Crew

The film features Janhvi Kapoor in a key role as Achiyyamma, alongside Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu. It is directed by Buchi Babu Sana with music composed by A. R. Rahman. Despite the delays, the film continues to maintain strong momentum, with the newly released trailer expected to further heighten anticipation ahead of its release.