Peddi trailer release date and time out: Ram Charan's sports drama's first look in Hindi, check when and where to watch

Peddi trailer release date and time out: Ram Charan's upcoming film Peddi has been generating significant buzz all over social media. Now, fans can rejoice as, in a significant update on the sports action film, makers have finally confirmed the Peddi trailer release date. After weeks of speculation, Peddi teaser is slated to release today, May 18, in a star-studded grand event in Mumbai. The buzz around the trailer is at an all-time high, thanks to the new posters and updates. Fans are interested in finding out when and where they can watch the Peddi trailer in Hindi.

Peddi trailer release date and time

The trailer for Peddi (Hindi) will be released after 3 PM today, May 18. Peddi trailer will be available in high definition in Hindi on T-Series' official YouTube page.

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Recently, makers of the film had announced the trailer release event on social media. With a rugged poster of Ram Charan, the announcement reads, “#PEDDI will stay in your hearts. TRAILER From 18th May #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE IN CINEMAS ON JUNE 4th, with PREMIERES on JUNE 3rd.”

See the post here:

Following the release of Peddi's trailer, makers are also gearing up for a major music launch event in Bhopal scheduled for May 23. A R Rahman will live perform during the event. In March, a teaser of the film was released, that offers a glimpse of the film's tone. The video opened with a powerful voiceover about wrestling and showed Ram Charan training with a mace, hinting at an intense role. Peddi is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

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Watch the teaser here:

The film also features Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Janhvi Kapoor. The movie is slated for release this year and is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his company, Vriddhi Cinemas, in association with Mythri Movie Makers. The film is said to be one of the highly anticipated due to its action-packed plot and sports setting. Additionally, Peddi is Ram Charan's 16th feature film.

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