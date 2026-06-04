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PEDDI

Peddi X movie review: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's actioner called 'blockbuster' by fans, check early reactions

Peddi X movie review: Peddi features Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2026, 10:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Peddi X movie review: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's actioner called 'blockbuster' by fans, check early reactionsPic Courtesy: Movie Poster

Peddi Twitter review: Pan India star Ram Charan and Gen-Z actress Janvhi Kapoor's first project together - Peddi has opened in theatres today. The movie is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and is high on the buzz word. Let's check out the early reactions of crazy fans who thronged cinemas to catch their favourite star in action mode.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan's lookalike fan breaches security at Peddi event, leaves Janhvi Kapoor 'shocked' - Watch

Peddi X review

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For Peddi, Ram Charan underwent a drastic physical transformation to ace his character and was trained by fitness coach Shivoham Bhatt. He even learnt the Vizianagaram dialect for his role, reportedly. Here's taking a look at the fans' reactions after watching First Day First Show of Peddi: 

In fact, noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared his review of the movie on social media. He wrote: "A sports drama with its share of highs and lows... Its biggest strength is #RamCharan's memorable performance + several terrific moments... Screenplay could've been tighter and the runtime shorter. #PeddiReview

After making an impressive directorial debut with the well-crafted and hugely successful #Uppena, director #BuchiBabuSana returns with an unconventional, content-driven film in his second outing, #Peddi.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Divyenndu recalls hugging director Buchi Babu after first Peddi narration, says ‘I instantly knew it was something special’

The film doesn't follow the tried-and-tested masala template, but at the same time, it attempts to cram a little too much into its 3-hour-plus runtime."

About Peddi movie

Peddi features Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu, bringing together a strong ensemble that elevates the film’s scale and impact. This is the frist time that Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen together on-screen and that has left the fans excited. 

Interestingly, their parents Chiranjeevi and late legendary first female superstar Sridevi also did films together like 'Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari', 'SP Parasuram', 'Kadhal Devathai' among many others.

 

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Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

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