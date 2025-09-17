PM Modi’s 75th Birthday: Biopic ‘Maa Vande’ Announced, THIS South Star To Play Lead

New Delhi: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, a new film titled Maa Vande was announced on Wednesday. Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, who recently made waves with his film Marco, will be portraying the role of the Prime Minister.

According to reports, the film is a biopic on Narendra Modi, tracing his journey from humble beginnings to becoming the leader of the nation. It will also highlight his bond with his mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi, along with the personal struggles he overcame.

Also Read: Happy Birthday PM Modi: Mahesh Babu, Vishnu Manchu Laud His Vision & Commitment For India

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Unni Mukundan took to Instagram to share the first-look poster of the film and wrote: "I am humbled to share that I will be portraying the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi ji, in the upcoming film Maa Vande, directed by @kranthikumarch."

He further added: "Having grown up in Ahmedabad, I first knew him as my Chief Minister during my childhood. Years later, in April 2023, I had the privilege of meeting him in person, a moment that left an indelible mark on me. As an actor, stepping into this role is overwhelming yet deeply inspiring. His political journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, but in this film, we aim to explore the man beyond the statesman, especially his profound bond with his mother, who shaped his character and spirit."

Also Read: Happy Birthday PM Modi: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Praises Prime Minister's Leadership And Discipline

Maa Vande Release Details

The poster of Maa Vande features PM Modi writing on a piece of paper.

According to a News18 report, the film is being planned on a grand scale with international standards, cutting-edge VFX, and the expertise of some of the country’s finest technicians.

The project will be directed by Kranthi Kumar CH, with cinematography by KK Senthil Kumar ISC, known for Baahubali. Music will be composed by Ravi Basrur, editing will be handled by Sreekar Prasad, production design by Sabu Cyril, and action choreography by King Solomon.

Maa Vande will release worldwide in all major Indian languages. The release date is yet to be announced.

On the work front, Unni Mukundan was last seen in Get Set Baby.